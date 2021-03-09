Infinitecoin (IFC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $9,965.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

