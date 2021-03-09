Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Trading 9.2% Higher

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) shares traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.84. 2,169,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,681,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $182.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.40.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
