Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Trading 9.2% Higher

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) shares traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.84. 2,169,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,681,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $182.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

