Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Announces Earnings Results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Shares of IEA opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $302.58 million, a PE ratio of 220.20 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at $951,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,870,837 shares of company stock worth $148,613,563. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

