ING Groep NV Acquires 66,233 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 150.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,233 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.16 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $88.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

