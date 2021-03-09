ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 209.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,626 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,408,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $132.93 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.56. The company has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.