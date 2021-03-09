ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,645 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

