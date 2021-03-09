ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 246,825 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.25% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $23,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,969 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Shares of MMP opened at $44.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.