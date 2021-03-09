ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1,236.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,536 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after buying an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after acquiring an additional 211,969 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,156 shares of company stock worth $2,425,967 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $118.56 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

