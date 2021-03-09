ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196,772 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.7% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ING Groep NV owned about 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $75,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $122.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $135.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

