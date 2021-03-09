ING Groep NV Buys 12,841 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 294.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,378,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,489,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,099.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,985.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,737.11. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,307 shares of company stock worth $14,349,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

