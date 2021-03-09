ING Groep NV Buys 13,641 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CME Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $213.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $220.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

