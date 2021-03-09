ING Groep NV Buys 18,927 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,927 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,383,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $84,278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after buying an additional 376,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $177.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average of $159.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $179.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.