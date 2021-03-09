ING Groep NV Buys 2,136,685 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 267.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136,685 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up about 0.5% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ING Groep NV owned about 0.40% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $24,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 303,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.92 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

