ING Groep NV Buys 23,666 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up 0.7% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $31,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $225.70 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $244.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.74 and a 200-day moving average of $192.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

