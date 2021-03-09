ING Groep NV Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,981 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,735,000. Tesla makes up 1.2% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $596.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $572.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $798.21 and its 200-day moving average is $582.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total transaction of $6,134,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,713 shares of company stock worth $61,006,819 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.