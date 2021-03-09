ING Groep NV Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 199.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,494 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $318.18 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $276.34 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

