ING Groep NV Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 135.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,370 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.1% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.