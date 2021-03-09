ING Groep NV Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 200.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $156,804,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $447.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

