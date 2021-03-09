ING Groep NV Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 197.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,673 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

