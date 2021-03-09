ING Groep NV Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 139.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.27.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $249.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.68 and a 200-day moving average of $243.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

