ING Groep NV Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 199.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,819 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $438.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.81. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

