ING Groep NV Has $13.66 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 133.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,224 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $108,200,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $129.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.75. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $44,211,095.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,870,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,196,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.