ING Groep NV Has $15.78 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 114.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,938 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after buying an additional 653,675 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

