ING Groep NV Has $8.51 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 115.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,508 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 76,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,868,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after buying an additional 1,609,504 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE opened at $14.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

