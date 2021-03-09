ING Groep NV Has $9.62 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2,208.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,234 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 172,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,539 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,548,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,504,000 after buying an additional 1,072,135 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

