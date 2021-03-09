ING Groep NV Has $9.84 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 151.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,093 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $784,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 199,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 827,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,970,000 after buying an additional 144,349 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $206.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.81 and a 200-day moving average of $164.48.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.