ING Groep NV Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 259.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,088.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,975.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,730.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

