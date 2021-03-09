ING Groep NV Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 122,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $226.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

