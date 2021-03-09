ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 153.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,426 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $46.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

