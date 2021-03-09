ING Groep NV Invests $12.61 Million in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,613,000. ING Groep NV owned about 1.40% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $33.95 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.