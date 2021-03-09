ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.84% of Sunoco worth $24,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

NYSE:SUN opened at $31.39 on Monday. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.