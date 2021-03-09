ING Groep NV Makes New $107.55 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,985,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,552,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises about 2.4% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ING Groep NV owned about 0.66% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

