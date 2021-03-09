ING Groep NV Purchases 120,326 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,395,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 6.4% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of America worth $284,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Bank of America stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

