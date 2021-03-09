ING Groep NV Purchases 25,512 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $180.01 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

