ING Groep NV Purchases 94,555 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,555 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.8% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $81,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 18,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,021.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,347,476 shares of company stock worth $359,991,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $265.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

