ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 80,061 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $26,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 46,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.9% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $195.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $354.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

