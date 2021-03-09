ING Groep NV Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 126.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 18.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 113,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

DHR stock opened at $218.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.17. The stock has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.