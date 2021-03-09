ING Groep NV Sells 163,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $23,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 201,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 102,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.