ING Groep NV Sells 204,000 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,000 shares during the quarter. Cedar Fair makes up 1.1% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ING Groep NV owned 2.23% of Cedar Fair worth $49,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.