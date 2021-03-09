ING Groep NV Sells 6,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.39% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $19,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,489,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.33 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

