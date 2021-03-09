Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.88

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.74, with a volume of 3101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 821.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 35.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.