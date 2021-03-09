Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR opened at $91.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $93.25.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

