Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $23.53. 111,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 168,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $440,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,995,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

