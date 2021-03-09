Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Cap Achieves $197.88 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $197.88 million and $40.41 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $12.63 or 0.00023556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.74 or 0.00518107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00069385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00058820 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00075839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00077337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.24 or 0.00511595 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,662 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

