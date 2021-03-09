Ink Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,438.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $6,438.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.00782484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00027035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00029906 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

