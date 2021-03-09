InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,152 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 3.14% of InMode worth $47,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in InMode by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in InMode by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 106,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,894,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

INMD stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.