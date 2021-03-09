InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,568 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.07% of InMode worth $31,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $13,404,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,399,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in InMode by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after buying an additional 307,152 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,231,000. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.