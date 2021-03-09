Innova Hits Market Cap of $194,676.10 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $194,676.10 and $64.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Innova has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007981 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.