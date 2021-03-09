Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. Sells 5,926 Shares

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $36,741.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. 11,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,592. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.73 million, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

