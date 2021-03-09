INO COIN (INO) Price Up 2.7% This Week

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. INO COIN has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $486,173.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for about $6.71 or 0.00012389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, INO COIN has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00057277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.00788169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00066917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00031095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.